Local diabetes patient, doctor in favor of insulin price reduction legislation

QUINCY (WGEM) - There are a number of legislative initiatives across the county looking to reduce the cost of insulin.

Doctors at Blessing Hospital said even though insulin only costs a few dollars to produce, patients are paying hundreds, even thousands of dollars a month for the life-saving drug.

Quincy resident and Type 1 Diabetes patient Katie Crook said she hopes price relief legislation gets passed as it would do a lot for people living with diabetes.

She said before she went on state aid, she would pay $700 a month for five 100 mL bottles of insulin every month. Crook said she was working three jobs just to ensure she could afford the drug to survive.

“There was plenty of times where I was going to churches asking if they could cover this month or even just one bottle,” Crook said. “There would be plenty of times where I didn’t eat so I didn’t have to worry about covering that or I would eat carb-free which would just be cheese and meat and things I wouldn’t need to use the insulin for, but it’s hard.”

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Affordable Insulin Now Act which would cap cost-sharing under the Medicare prescription drug benefit for a month’s supply of covered insulin products at $35 beginning in 2023. The measure is now in the U.S. Senate.

Illinois lawmakers are working on a similar measure. HB5300 or the Insulin For All Act would make it so those with health insurance would not have to pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin.

Blessing endocrinologist Dr. Vinay Patel said the hospital sees over a thousand patients with diabetes and he said that number is growing.

“I think one reason is because of the obesity pandemic essentially we are having, therefore the Type 2 diabetes pandemic, the rates of Type 2 diabetes annually is continuing to increase,” he said. “So more and more patients are becoming more reliant on insulin or having to use insulin. Type 1 diabetics are living longer so they are using insulin for longer durations.”

Patel said he thinks an insulin price cap would be a good idea for patients.

He said one thing he’s worried about with the federal bill is that because it caps the cost for insured patients at $35, insurance companies would still have to cover the rest of the costs and those costs might be passed onto the patient.

