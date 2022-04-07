Low pressure system will impact our forecast in multiple ways today and tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - The big cooldown, spotty shower potential and breezy winds will be the main story through the next about 48 hours. This will be due to the closed low pressure system that’s to the north of us, which will impact our forecast in several ways.

The leading edge of the cooler air is making its way into the area. Therefore, we are starting off the day a little cooler. Most of the Tri-States have morning temperatures in the 30s. However, the southern tier is in the low 40s. Daytime highs will be noticeably cooler today. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. It will be another windy day, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. With the cooler temperatures in the 40s and the breezy conditions, feels like temperatures through the day will be in the 30s.

The low will also spread clouds into the area from the north as continue through the morning. This will lead to cloudy skies for the day. Into the afternoon and evening hours, light spotty rain showers will develop. We have some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere, but still expecting some rain to make it to the ground. The showers will be very sporadic. So they will not widespread and there will be plenty of dry time through the day as well. By tonight, lows will be in low to mid 30s. As you move further up in the atmosphere, temperatures will be below freezing. Therefore, by late tonight those light spotty rain showers will change over to a rain/snow mix. Then into very early tomorrow morning, it will be cold enough to see the rain/snow mix to turn entirely over to snow. The snow will not be widespread and it will not impact travel as ground temperatures are above freezing. Tomorrow will be even cooler yet, with highs in the low 40s.

