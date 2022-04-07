Advertisement

Pelosi tests positive for COVID

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said on Twitter that she had been vaccinated and received a booster, and she was currently asymptomatic.

Pelosi received the positive result after testing negative earlier in the week. Hammill said she would be quarantining and following guidelines for the virus from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pelosi is “thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” and she encourages everyone to get vaccinated and test regularly, Hammill said.

She attended a bill signing ceremony Wednesday at the White House along with other lawmakers, when President Joe Biden signed the Postal Service reform legislation.

Her office announced her weekly news conference scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. A planned Congressional delegation trip to Asia she planned to lead has been postponed.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement

Latest News

Officers with the NYPD rush to save a 4-year-old boy who fell from a sixth-story apartment...
GRAPHIC: Officers race to save 4-year-old who survived 6-story fall
GRAPHIC: Officers race to save 4-year-old who survived 6-story fall
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
FILE - People hold posters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia...
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing