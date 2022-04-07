Quincy parole-to-employment program seeks funds to expand

QUINCY (WGEM) - A program that helps people on probation find employment in Quincy is seeking money to expand their services.

Adams County Empowered, or ACE, also helps people on probation afford childcare and get transportation.

The program is requesting $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to get 40 more people into the program.

GREDF President Kyle Moore said the program has been successful so far, and they want to keep it going.

“To date, 38 clients have been through that program, 27 of which have found work so it’s been a really successful program. Where this is a little different is people choose to enter into the program. They get skills assessment, they also get a mentorship, rides to work and childcare,” Moore said.

Moore said the Adams County Board gave them $50,000 in ARPA money back in September to fund their pilot program.

The funding request is expected to go before the Adams County Board on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.