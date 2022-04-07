Advertisement

Ralls County roads in poor condition; commissioners ask residents for help

Ralls County roads in poor condition, commissioners ask residents for help
Ralls County roads in poor condition, commissioners ask residents for help(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Road conditions are getting worse in rural Ralls County, Missouri, and that’s leaving residents concerned.

Ralls County commissioners said road conditions have not been this bad in years due to repeated rain and snowfall.

“Our winter was pretty severe. The whole county had damages to the roads,” said Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard.

Some roads see between 1,200 and 1,300 cars a day on them, so Western District Commissioner John Lake said worsening potholes are a concern.

“Our number one safety factor is the school bus. We got to be safe and we got to be sure of that,” Lake said.

About 600 of the 785 students in the Ralls County R-II School District take the bus to school, with many of their routes on rural roads.

District Transportation director Cody McCann said bus drivers report any issues they see with the roads.

“Potholes are gonna be there, but they get bigger. We look out for those. We look out for some of the roads that tend to wash out,” McCann said.

Superintendent Tara Lewis said they communicate with the county about their routes before the school year starts.

“I feel like the communication is phenomenal. At the beginning of the year we share our bus routes so they know which roads we will be traveling whenever our enrollment changes,” Lewis said.

Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard says they asked seven Ralls County residents to help them fix roads as they don’t have enough trucks to do the work.

Hibbard says if you would like to help fix the roads, you can call the commissioners directly. You can find their phone numbers here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement

Latest News

Ralls County Commissioners have asked the community to help fix the roads because of their poor...
Plan to fix rural Ralls County roads includes citizens
Quincy parole-to-employment program seeks funds to expand
Quincy parole-to-employment program seeks funds to expand
Hundreds of shoes sit in the Capitol Rotunda signify the lives lost to child abuse.
Both parties call for reform of DCFS on three-year anniversary of AJ Freund’s death
Now, if you are within 200 percent of the poverty line you qualify, which opens the door for...
LIHEAP now has expanded eligibility for utility help in the Tri-States