Ralls County roads in poor condition; commissioners ask residents for help

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Road conditions are getting worse in rural Ralls County, Missouri, and that’s leaving residents concerned.

Ralls County commissioners said road conditions have not been this bad in years due to repeated rain and snowfall.

“Our winter was pretty severe. The whole county had damages to the roads,” said Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard.

Some roads see between 1,200 and 1,300 cars a day on them, so Western District Commissioner John Lake said worsening potholes are a concern.

“Our number one safety factor is the school bus. We got to be safe and we got to be sure of that,” Lake said.

About 600 of the 785 students in the Ralls County R-II School District take the bus to school, with many of their routes on rural roads.

District Transportation director Cody McCann said bus drivers report any issues they see with the roads.

“Potholes are gonna be there, but they get bigger. We look out for those. We look out for some of the roads that tend to wash out,” McCann said.

Superintendent Tara Lewis said they communicate with the county about their routes before the school year starts.

“I feel like the communication is phenomenal. At the beginning of the year we share our bus routes so they know which roads we will be traveling whenever our enrollment changes,” Lewis said.

Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard says they asked seven Ralls County residents to help them fix roads as they don’t have enough trucks to do the work.

Hibbard says if you would like to help fix the roads, you can call the commissioners directly. You can find their phone numbers here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.