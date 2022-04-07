WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 6) West Hancock Cross Country And Track Standout Noah Stout Signs A National Letter Of Intent With WIU And Quincy High’s Softball Team Prepares For Their WB6 Conference Opener

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Warsaw High School was where Noah Stout took a major step in career journey earlier today. The talented Cross Country and Track standout was all smiles as he signed a National Letter of Intent with Western Illinois University this afternoon. That’s where Stout has plans to become a member of the “Leatherneck Family” as he continues his athletic and academic career in Macomb. We’ll have more details on the young man who has plans on majoring in Pre-Med in McDonough County when he starts college classes in the fall.

The Quincy High School softball team has two tough Western Big 6 Conference games coming up in the days ahead against Geneseo and Sterling. In fact, QHS will face the Maple Leafs of GHS on Thursday in their 2022 WB6 opener. That road game was certainly on the minds and hearts of the players and coaches at QHS earlier today as the “Blue and White” conducted their final practice session before tomorrow’s conference road game. We’ll check in with Blue Devils head coach Darrell Henze for a scouting report on what QHS can expect to see on the dirt in less than 24 hours.

Quincy Notre Dame is hosting Brown County at “The Backyard” in a true prep softball showdown in the IHSA ranks. Both teams enter this afternoon’s contest sporting undefeated records with the Lady raiders checking in at (6-0). The Lady Hornets are sporting a perfect (8-0) slate. We’ll have an update on the game from 10th and Jackson along with details from the diamond where the Raiders baseball team is facing Hannibal at “The Ferd!” We’ll have the latest on how and why this “unscheduled” home game for the “Blue and Gold” developed on this Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.