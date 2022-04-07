WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 6) Brown County Hornets Remain Unbeaten On The IHSA Softball Dirt After Beating QND In 9 Innings And The Hannibal Pirates Fall To Defeat On The Baseball Diamond In The Gem City
QHS Blue Devils Set To Face Geneseo On The Western Big 6 Dirt On Thursday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Baseball
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
MSHSAA-IHSA
Hannibal 2
Quincy Notre Dame 6
IHSA
Southeastern 11
Macomb 7
Pittsfield 0
Beardstown 7
Pittsfield Saukees Now (9-2) On The Season
Rushville-Industry 0
Brown County 15 (Final/4 Innings)
MSHSAA-IHSA Softball
Brown County 6
Quincy Notre Dame 5 (Final/9 Innings)
BC Lady Hornets Now (9-0) On The Season
QND Lady Raiders Slide to (6-1)
IHSA Softball
Southeastern 0
Bushnell-Prairie City 5
Unity 5
Payson-Seymour 7
Western 0
Camp Point Central 10 (Final/6 Innings)
Macomb 10
Beardstown 4
High School Soccer (Girls)
IHSA-MSHSAA
Macomb 2
Canton 1
MHS: Liv Duncan (1 Goal)
MHS: Shelby Baker (1 Goal)
IAHSAA Golf
Keokuk Invitational
Team Standings
1. Keokuk 370
2. Fort Madison 382
Medalist: Kalen Allen (Notre Dame) 71
Jordan Sisk (Keokuk) 74
Best Ball Medalist: Emilee Frazee / Allie Hayden (Clark County HS) 85
Scramble Medalist: Garret Romine / Ian Acklie (Clark County HS) 78
College Baseball
Illinois State 15
Western Illinois 7
WIU Now (3-22) Overall On The Season // (1-3) Playing At Home
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics 117
Chicago Bulls 94
CHI Now (45-35) On The Season
Listen To Exciting Bulls Games “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9 FM
National Hockey League
Seattle Kraken 1
St. Louis Blues 4
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.