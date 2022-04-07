WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 6) Brown County Hornets Remain Unbeaten On The IHSA Softball Dirt After Beating QND In 9 Innings And The Hannibal Pirates Fall To Defeat On The Baseball Diamond In The Gem City QHS Blue Devils Set To Face Geneseo On The Western Big 6 Dirt On Thursday

Brown County Lady Hornets Sting QND On The Softball Dirt (WGEM)