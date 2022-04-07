Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 6) Brown County Hornets Remain Unbeaten On The IHSA Softball Dirt After Beating QND In 9 Innings And The Hannibal Pirates Fall To Defeat On The Baseball Diamond In The Gem City

QHS Blue Devils Set To Face Geneseo On The Western Big 6 Dirt On Thursday
Brown County Lady Hornets Sting QND On The Softball Dirt
Brown County Lady Hornets Sting QND On The Softball Dirt
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

MSHSAA-IHSA

Hannibal 2

Quincy Notre Dame 6

IHSA

Southeastern 11

Macomb 7

Pittsfield 0

Beardstown 7

Pittsfield Saukees Now (9-2) On The Season

Rushville-Industry 0

Brown County 15 (Final/4 Innings)

MSHSAA-IHSA Softball

Brown County 6

Quincy Notre Dame 5 (Final/9 Innings)

BC Lady Hornets Now (9-0) On The Season

QND Lady Raiders Slide to (6-1)

IHSA Softball

Southeastern 0

Bushnell-Prairie City 5

Unity 5

Payson-Seymour 7

Western 0

Camp Point Central 10 (Final/6 Innings)

Macomb 10

Beardstown 4

High School Soccer (Girls)

IHSA-MSHSAA

Macomb 2

Canton 1

MHS: Liv Duncan (1 Goal)

MHS: Shelby Baker (1 Goal)

IAHSAA Golf

Keokuk Invitational

Team Standings

1. Keokuk 370

2. Fort Madison 382

Medalist: Kalen Allen (Notre Dame) 71

Jordan Sisk (Keokuk) 74

Best Ball Medalist: Emilee Frazee / Allie Hayden (Clark County HS) 85

Scramble Medalist: Garret Romine / Ian Acklie (Clark County HS) 78

College Baseball

Illinois State 15

Western Illinois 7

WIU Now (3-22) Overall On The Season // (1-3) Playing At Home

National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics 117

Chicago Bulls 94

CHI Now (45-35) On The Season

Listen To Exciting Bulls Games “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9 FM

National Hockey League

Seattle Kraken 1

St. Louis Blues 4

