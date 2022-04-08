Big River Comic Convention returns to Hannibal this weekend

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Big River Comic Con will come back in Hannibal.

The event, at the Tabernacle of Praise Church, brings out pop culture enthusiasts from all over.

Event coordinator Debbie Logue said she is excited, and expects this to be their biggest year yet.

“I am excited to meet some of our celebrities that we have this year. We have a really great line up. I’m excited about the sketch battle. It’s really a lot of fun. I’m just excited for the whole weekend,” Logue said.

The event runs on from Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prices are $15 for a Friday pass, $20 for a Saturday pass, and $30 for a weekend pass.

