Advertisement

Businesses in Quincy can apply for HIREVets Medallion

By Makenzi Henderson and Josef Lawler
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some businesses in Quincy might be eligible for the HIREVets Medallion Award.

Community development planner Jason Parrott said the program strives to honor businesses that hire veterans.

He said by having this distinction, veterans looking for jobs can find employers that are welcoming to them.

Parrott said it’s a win-win for both.

“It can be a benefit for the employer because they’re showing, yes, we are hiring veterans and we want you to work here,” Parrott said. “And that’s also a signal to veterans, they can come here and say, ‘Hey, you know what? These employers are pro veteran,’ they’re gonna make sure that I have my chance, I can take my opportunity to work here,” Parrott said.

The survey will be available until April 14, and the deadline to apply for a HIREVets Medallion Award is April 30.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement

Latest News

The unanimous vote for nursing home reform in the House on April 7, 2022.
Nursing home reform for Medicaid patients passes House, goes to Governor
Gov. JB Pritzker stands with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris"...
Pritzker, Democratic leaders reach agreement on FY23 budget
Ralls County Commissioners have asked the community to help fix the roads because of their poor...
Plan to fix rural Ralls County roads includes citizens
Ralls County roads in poor condition, commissioners ask residents for help
Ralls County roads in poor condition; commissioners ask residents for help