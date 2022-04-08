Businesses in Quincy can apply for HIREVets Medallion

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some businesses in Quincy might be eligible for the HIREVets Medallion Award.

Community development planner Jason Parrott said the program strives to honor businesses that hire veterans.

He said by having this distinction, veterans looking for jobs can find employers that are welcoming to them.

Parrott said it’s a win-win for both.

“It can be a benefit for the employer because they’re showing, yes, we are hiring veterans and we want you to work here,” Parrott said. “And that’s also a signal to veterans, they can come here and say, ‘Hey, you know what? These employers are pro veteran,’ they’re gonna make sure that I have my chance, I can take my opportunity to work here,” Parrott said.

The survey will be available until April 14, and the deadline to apply for a HIREVets Medallion Award is April 30.

