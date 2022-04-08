Chaddock hosting trauma-informed educator conference

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Chaddock is kicking off a conference Friday to give educators the tools to deal with mental health crises in the classroom.

Knowledge Center executive director Josh Carlson said the two-day event will start slow as attendees relax and get to know each other. He said they want them to be appreciated and learn from their speakers.

“We really want to bring people together, to create this sense of community and ongoing dialogue about trauma informed best practices and how to connect with your students relationally, to help support them in a very impactful way,” Carlson said.

Carlson said due to current events like the pandemic, students that were at risk for a mental health crisis are being pushed even further and kids on the fringe are now shifting to the at-risk category.

He said attendee’s will hear from speakers on different strategies to help build relationships with students and help them deal with trauma or mental health issues.

He said they want attendees to bring the lessons learned over the past couple days back into their classrooms.

“They can understand a challenge that a student has being in a wheelchair but they may not truly understand the challenges a student might have if they’ve experienced adverse childhood experiences and so because it’s not visible,” Carlson said.

