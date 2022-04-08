Advertisement

Eligibility requirements change for utility help through LIHEAP in the Tri-States

By Makenzi Henderson and Josef Lawler
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you are looking at a utility disconnect notice, you are not alone, but there are programs to help keep the power on.

Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials marketing coordinator Mark Schneider said the guidelines for the LIHEAP program have changed.

Now, if you are within 200 percent of the poverty line you qualify, which opens the door for those who might not have qualified in the past.

The deadline to sign up is May 31, but some people might lose their utilities before then.

“We want to make sure that everybody is keeping their lights on, especially in April. In the Midwest, the temperature goes up and down, up and down. So you’re never going to know when you’ll need that heat, and that’s a big thing,” Schneider said.

Schneider added that if you let Ameren know you are in the process of signing up for LIHEAP, they will not disconnect your utilities until July 31.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement

Latest News

Smiles From Myles
Smile From Myles
The event, at the Tabernacle of Praise Church, brings out pop culture enthusiasts from all over.
Big River Comic Con coming to Hannibal again this weekend
Autism Awareness
Autism Awareness
The Illinois house passed nursing home reform after a year of negotiations and now it's on its...
Nursing home reform on its way to Gov. Pritzker's desk
Smile from Myles poster board
Smiles From Myles Toy Drive this weekend