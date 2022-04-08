Eligibility requirements change for utility help through LIHEAP in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you are looking at a utility disconnect notice, you are not alone, but there are programs to help keep the power on.

Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials marketing coordinator Mark Schneider said the guidelines for the LIHEAP program have changed.

Now, if you are within 200 percent of the poverty line you qualify, which opens the door for those who might not have qualified in the past.

The deadline to sign up is May 31, but some people might lose their utilities before then.

“We want to make sure that everybody is keeping their lights on, especially in April. In the Midwest, the temperature goes up and down, up and down. So you’re never going to know when you’ll need that heat, and that’s a big thing,” Schneider said.

Schneider added that if you let Ameren know you are in the process of signing up for LIHEAP, they will not disconnect your utilities until July 31.

