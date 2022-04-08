Advertisement

Fire damages Quincy apartments

901 Lind St.
901 Lind St.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A fire broke out in a Quincy apartment complex at 901 Lind St. Friday morning.

Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said crews were called to the Frederick Ball Apartments, operated by the Quincy Housing Authority, around 9 a.m. and had the fire knocked down by 9:30 a.m.

Vahlkamp said two families will be displaced due to the heavy damage to the apartments and the Quincy Housing Authority is looking to find them a place to stay.

Vahlkamp said the apartments would be salvageable.

He added the exact cause of the fire remained under investigation, but it appeared to have been “accidental.”

No injuries were reported.

