QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a Freeze Warning for most of the Tri-State area. It’s for temperatures to drop down into the mid 20s. While everyone in the region will see temperatures in the 20s the Freeze Warning is only for the counties that are in what we would technically call growing season. This is not a concern for your perennial plants. Such as roses or things that naturally come up every year. This would be a concern for annual flowering plants that you may have planted a little ahead of schedule. Or that you have planted in pots. Those tender annuals either need to be covered with a sheet or need to be brought inside. Do not use plastic sheeting. Temperatures will rebound on Friday up into the mid 50s and on Sunday possibly up into the low 70s. However Sunday with a mostly sunny sky it will be a bit on the breezy side. Beginning Sunday night we enter a rather active weather pattern with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next four days. While it’s not going to be a total washout there will be showers and thunderstorms on and off Sunday night through Wednesday night. The likelihood of those being severe is on the low side.

