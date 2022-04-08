Advertisement

Illinois Legislature set to approve tax relief on final day

A view of the Illinois capitol in Springfield.
A view of the Illinois capitol in Springfield.(WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois General Assembly is prepared to adopt a state budget of about $45 billion on lawmakers’ last day of a scheduled spring session. But well into Friday afternoon, the Senate was taking action on other matters and filled time with approving resolutions.

House Republicans spent an extended period meeting in private.

On Thursday evening, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders announced a deal on a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Relying on a robust post-pandemic economy and health tax revenues, the budget includes $1.83 billion in tax relief. Other major action this week included a plan to pump $700 million more annually into Medicaid funding for nursing homes to boost staffing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

901 Lind St.
Fire damages Quincy apartments
Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week
Riverfest 2022 moves to Quincy from Fort Madison
The effects of high insulin prices on patients
Local diabetes patient, doctor in favor of insulin price reduction legislation

Latest News

A Freeze Warning has been issued
Freeze Warning
Fire damages Quincy apartments
Fire damages Quincy apartments
Riverfest 2022 moves to Quincy from Fort Madison
901 Lind St.
Fire damages Quincy apartments