Illinois Legislature set to approve tax relief on final day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois General Assembly is prepared to adopt a state budget of about $45 billion on lawmakers’ last day of a scheduled spring session. But well into Friday afternoon, the Senate was taking action on other matters and filled time with approving resolutions.

House Republicans spent an extended period meeting in private.

On Thursday evening, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders announced a deal on a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Relying on a robust post-pandemic economy and health tax revenues, the budget includes $1.83 billion in tax relief. Other major action this week included a plan to pump $700 million more annually into Medicaid funding for nursing homes to boost staffing.

