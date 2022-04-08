Looking and feeling more like winter

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday with cloudy skies and some scattered showers. Temperatures are cold enough though that most of these showers consist of just snow. I’ve seen just a few pockets of a rain/snow mix. As expected, these showers are not widespread and they will not lead to any travel impacts. The snowflakes have been very fine/small. As temperatures warm slightly through the morning, some spotty rain/snow showers will be possible. Then, as temperatures warm a little more, we’ll have just some light spotty rain showers. The day will shape up similar to yesterday though where those showers won’t be widespread and it certainly won’t be a wash out of a day. We’ll have plenty of dry time through the day. It will be another cloudy and breezy day. Sustained winds are coming out of the northwest at about 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Daytime highs will be even cooler than yesterday, in the low 40s. With the breezy northwesterly winds though, wind chill values will be in the 30s.

By tonight, all the precipitation and clouds will clear out of the Tri-States. It will be getting very cold though with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Because of these cold temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for portions of the Tri-States. (You can see those counties below shaded in dark purple.) Possible impacts include damage to sensitive vegetation/plants. To protect them, you’ll want to cover the plants with blankets, or bring them inside if you can.

