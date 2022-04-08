Riverfest 2022 moves to Quincy from Fort Madison

QUINCY (WGEM) - Riverfest organizers announced on Friday they were moving the festival from Fort Madison to Quincy for 2022.

According to a post on the Riverfest Facebook page, the reason for the move had to do with the Marina Project and Avenue H road construction in Fort Madison:

“While we have been carefully monitoring the construction project at Riverview Park, several concerns came to light. The loss of 60% of our parking, unsuitable ground conditions at our festival site stemming from the Marina project, and the road construction on Avenue H, among other factors have led us to the conclusion that we simply cannot sustain the highest quality event and experience that our loyal fans and sponsors deserve. We have looked at mitigation efforts to keep RiverFest in its original location and nothing we came up with was determined to be a suitable plan. While these things mean that the riverfront is not suitable for our needs this year, RiverFest enthusiastically supports the Marina project and the avenue H road project as they both mean progress for Fort Madison.”

Organizers went on the say the choice was to either present a “sub-par event” in Fort Madison or explore other options.

Organizers stated the dates and the artists will remain the same and anyone who has already purchased a ticket for RiverFest 2022 will be given the option of keeping that ticket for RiverFest 2022 in Quincy or receive a refund.

Riverfest 2022 will be held Aug. 4-6 in Lincoln Park in Quincy.

Tickets are available at etix.com.

