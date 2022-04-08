Scotland County Hospital seeing more patients, workers due to state COVID-19 approach

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - The state of Missouri is now a week into its new COVID-19 approach.

Despite the CDC still classifying COVID as a pandemic, the state now handles it as endemic, like a seasonal disease.

“It’s really helped the morale of the staff,” said Scotland County Hospital Chief of Surgery Dr. Celeste Miller-Parish. "

Miller-Parish said they were losing workers due to things like health concerns and mask restrictions.

“It was getting to be quite burdensome. It’s hard to get people to work. They are so stressed out,” Miller-Parish said.

Scotland County Hospital lifted their mask requirement for staff and patients without COVID or influenza symptoms. Miller-Parish said that caused more people to want to work at the hospital.

“We have had an influx of new nurses which has dramatically helped our workload. The people that were burning out are not doing as bad lately,” Miller-Parish said.

CEO Randy Tobler said because of the shift, as well as the looser restrictions, they have seen more non-COVID-19 patients.

“We are seeing people come back and getting their screening colonoscopies. We are seeing people get their regular well-person check. We are seeing men get their PSAs,” Tobler said.

The last COVID-19 positive patient at Scotland County Hospital was admitted on Jan. 23 and dismissed on Feb. 1.

Tobler wants to remind people that COVID-19 can still be deadly, despite cases being low right now.

“This can be a serious disease. Just because we have lifted some of these restrictions, doesn’t mean that we should become complacent,” Tobler said.

Because of the change, Missouri will not conduct universal contract tracing and individual case investigations. The state’s COVID-19 website will not provide daily updates on vaccinations, testing and positivity rates, and it will not show detailed county-level case data.

