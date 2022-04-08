Smiles From Myles Toy Drive this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can help one family spread joy with a toy donation this weekend in honor of their late son.

Smiles From Myles will host a toy drive this Sunday at the KC Knights of Columbus in Quincy from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Smiles From Myles is a program to give toys to children in hospitals. For those who donate, there be will several activities to participate in including a bounce house, and a visit with the Easter bunny.

Founders, Courtney and Brandon Grant, said they are happy that they are able to bring smiles to children who need it the most.

The donated toys will find their way to those in need via Smile Boxes.

“When we started this, because of our son, his smile brought a lot of cheer to our faces,” They said. “Knowing what he was going through, it made it easier for us that he was smiling and happy.”

Cash and check donations are also accepted.

Myles was their son. They said he had HLH, and he passed away at six months old.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.