Students in Hannibal learn about autism acceptance

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As part of Autism Acceptance Month, which happens in April, students in Hannibal came together to raise awareness on Thursday.

They attended an assembly at Veterans Elementary School during which students blew bubbles in the gym in lieu of a balloon release.

They then learned more about autism.

Teachers explained the importance of treating classmates, who have autism, with respect as they are no different than anyone else.

Two early intensive behavior intervention teachers, Megan Klingner and Samantha McFarland, explained why student involvement is so important.

“I think it is important to have everyone involved just so, you know, that everyone is unique and different, but we are all special in our own ways, and all come together as a group to synergize and all come together as a team,” they said.

Each day this week the students participated in a dress-up theme.

Some of the themes included wearing PJs, hats, rainbows and blue, each representing a different type of awareness.

