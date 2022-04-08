Advertisement

Students in Hannibal learn about autism acceptance

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As part of Autism Acceptance Month, which happens in April, students in Hannibal came together to raise awareness on Thursday.

They attended an assembly at Veterans Elementary School during which students blew bubbles in the gym in lieu of a balloon release.

They then learned more about autism.

Teachers explained the importance of treating classmates, who have autism, with respect as they are no different than anyone else.

Two early intensive behavior intervention teachers, Megan Klingner and Samantha McFarland, explained why student involvement is so important.

“I think it is important to have everyone involved just so, you know, that everyone is unique and different, but we are all special in our own ways, and all come together as a group to synergize and all come together as a team,” they said.

Each day this week the students participated in a dress-up theme.

Some of the themes included wearing PJs, hats, rainbows and blue, each representing a different type of awareness.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement

Latest News

Smiles From Myles
Smile From Myles
The event, at the Tabernacle of Praise Church, brings out pop culture enthusiasts from all over.
Big River Comic Con coming to Hannibal again this weekend
Autism Awareness
Autism Awareness
The Illinois house passed nursing home reform after a year of negotiations and now it's on its...
Nursing home reform on its way to Gov. Pritzker's desk
Smile from Myles poster board
Smiles From Myles Toy Drive this weekend