WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 8) Central Lee Volleyball Standout Macy Watkins Signs National Letter Of Intent And The Quincy Blue Devils Prepare For A Western Big 6 Showdown Set For The Diamond On Saturday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In Lee County earlier today, one of the top Tri-State prep volleyball players from this past season, signed a National Letter of Intent with an college located in “The Hawkeye State!” Central Lee Hawks standout Macy Watkins signed her NLI on the Donnellson, Iowa campus this afternoon with family and friends present for the memorable occasion. The 5-foot-6 Watkins, one of the premier setters in the region, will now join a Fighting Bee’s volleyball program that finished (19-12) last season, and (11-7) in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the First-Team All-Conference performer after her signing ceremony came to a close to get her thoughts on moving on to the collegiate ranks in the fall.

On the prep baseball diamond this weekend, Quincy High School is scheduled to host Rock Island in their 2022 Western Big 6 Conference opener. Gailsburg was originally set to be the first conference opponent to face QHS but that game was canceled earlier this season. now the (3-4) Rocks will take on the (3-4) Blue Devils in a showdown set for 11:00 a.m. The highly anticipated doubleheader was on the minds and hearts of the “Blue and White” while they conducted another indoor practice session earlier today due to poor field conditions. Despite the disappointment of being inside the gym, instead of outside on the grass, the players remained upbeat and focused working on their fundamentals both on defense, and in the batting cage. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy head coach Brandon Crisp and senior Shortstop/Pitcher Noah Harbin to get their insight on how the team has progressed since the start of the IHSA baseball season several weeks ago.

The Tiger Woods watch is now “officially” underway at Augusta National. With the start of the 86th Annual Masters Tournament earlier today in Augusta, Georgia, As expected, the 46-year-old Woods is drawing a lot of attention as he plays in his first competitive tourney in 15 months. Amazingly, at the end of first round action, the 5-Time Masters Champ finds himself tied for 10th after finishing his first 18 holes at (-1) 71. We’ll have more details on the California native’s sensational day on the fairways...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.