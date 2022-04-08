Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 8) Central Lee Volleyball Standout Macy Watkins Signs National Letter Of Intent And The Quincy Blue Devils Prepare For A Western Big 6 Showdown Set For The Diamond On Saturday

Tiger Woods Watch “Officially” Underway At Augusta National
Central Lee Volleyball Standout Signs NLI In Donnellson, Iowa
Central Lee Volleyball Standout Signs NLI In Donnellson, Iowa(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In Lee County earlier today, one of the top Tri-State prep volleyball players from this past season, signed a National Letter of Intent with an college located in “The Hawkeye State!” Central Lee Hawks standout Macy Watkins signed her NLI on the Donnellson, Iowa campus this afternoon with family and friends present for the memorable occasion. The 5-foot-6 Watkins, one of the premier setters in the region, will now join a Fighting Bee’s volleyball program that finished (19-12) last season, and (11-7) in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the First-Team All-Conference performer after her signing ceremony came to a close to get her thoughts on moving on to the collegiate ranks in the fall.

On the prep baseball diamond this weekend, Quincy High School is scheduled to host Rock Island in their 2022 Western Big 6 Conference opener. Gailsburg was originally set to be the first conference opponent to face QHS but that game was canceled earlier this season. now the (3-4) Rocks will take on the (3-4) Blue Devils in a showdown set for 11:00 a.m. The highly anticipated doubleheader was on the minds and hearts of the “Blue and White” while they conducted another indoor practice session earlier today due to poor field conditions. Despite the disappointment of being inside the gym, instead of outside on the grass, the players remained upbeat and focused working on their fundamentals both on defense, and in the batting cage. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy head coach Brandon Crisp and senior Shortstop/Pitcher Noah Harbin to get their insight on how the team has progressed since the start of the IHSA baseball season several weeks ago.

The Tiger Woods watch is now “officially” underway at Augusta National. With the start of the 86th Annual Masters Tournament earlier today in Augusta, Georgia, As expected, the 46-year-old Woods is drawing a lot of attention as he plays in his first competitive tourney in 15 months. Amazingly, at the end of first round action, the 5-Time Masters Champ finds himself tied for 10th after finishing his first 18 holes at (-1) 71. We’ll have more details on the California native’s sensational day on the fairways...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 7) North Shelby Raiders And South Shelby Cardinals Post Wins On The Prep Diamond In “The Show Me State” And The Hannibal Lady Pirates Post Their 7th Win Of The Season On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
North Shelby Raiders And South Shelby Cardinals Post Wins On The MSHSAA Diamond On Thursday

Sports

Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith reflects on Opening Day with Cardinals

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Maurice Drummond
If you go to a Cardinals game this season, you’ll notice the left-field wall has been spruced up.

Sports

What you need to know for Opening Day

Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Robinson
The Cardinals will open the season against the Pittsburg Pirates. As Opening Day is almost upon us, here are some details that fans need to know for the big day on Thursday, April 7.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wed (April 6) Part II

Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:50 AM CDT

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wed (April 6) Part I

Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:16 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 6) Brown County Hornets Remain Unbeaten On The IHSA Softball Dirt After Beating QND In 9 Innings And The Hannibal Pirates Fall To Defeat On The Baseball Diamond In The Gem City

Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:54 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Brown County Lady Hornets Beat Quincy Notre Dame On The Softball Dirt 6-5

VOD Recordings

WGEM Sports At Six: Wed. (April 6)

Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 6) West Hancock Cross Country And Track Standout Noah Stout Signs A National Letter Of Intent With WIU And Quincy High’s Softball Team Prepares For Their WB6 Conference Opener

Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
West Hancock Cross Country & Track Standout Noah Stout Signs A National Letter Of Intent In Warsaw

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 5) Hannibal Lady Pirates Fall To Defeat Against Quincy Notre Dame On The Prep Soccer Pitch And Clark County’s Bats Heat Up On The CCC Diamond As They Host Monroe City

Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Fall To Defeat Against The Lady Raiders Of QND On The Prep Soccer Pitch

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 5)

Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT