WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 7) North Shelby Raiders And South Shelby Cardinals Post Wins On The Prep Diamond In “The Show Me State” And The Hannibal Lady Pirates Post Their 7th Win Of The Season On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch

High School Baseball

Thursday, April 7, 2022

MSHSAA

Monroe City Panthers 6

North Shelby Raiders 7

NS: Raiders Now (4-2) On The Season

MC: Panthers Falls To (1-3)

Centralia 6

South Shelby 7 (Final/9 Innings)

SSHS: (1-2) Cardinals Win CCC Opener In Shelbina

Bowling Green 24

Mark Twain 2

BG: Bobcats Now (6-0) On The Season

MT: Tigers Fall To (1-3)

Knox County 23

Paris 1

KC: Robert Dooley (4-For-4) / Grand Slam HR / 6 RBI

KC: Kellen Parrish (3-For-3) / 3R / 3-Run HR / 5 RBI

KC: Eagles Now (4-1) On The Season

PHS: Coyotes Fall To (0-5)

Canton 5

Louisiana 1

CHS: Tigers Now (3-2) On The Season

LHS: Bulldogs Slide To (4-14)

IHSA Baseball

Brown County 20

West Central 0 (Final/4 Innings)

BC: Hornets Had 17 Hits vs. The WC Pitching Staff

Pittsfield 7

Payson-Seymour 10

PS: 13 Hits For The Indians Who Scored 3 Runs In The 1st, 4th, & 6th Innings

IHSA Softball

Quincy 6

Geneseo 10

QHS: Blue Devils Will Host Rock Island Saturday

(First Pitch Set For 10:00 AM)

Brown County 15

West Central 0

Griggsville-Perry 4

Triopia 14

MSHSAA Soccer

Fulton 0

Hannibal 8

HHS: Bella Falconer ( 3 Goals / 2 Assists )

Lady Pirates Now (7-3) On The Season

IAHSAA

Soccer

Keokuk 0

Burlington 10

KHS: Chiefs Now (0-2) On The Season

IGHSAU

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 2

Mediapolis 0

KHS: Chiefs Now (1-1) On The Season

Fort Madison 8

Fairfield 1

FMHS Now (1-1)

College Softball

NAIA

Heart of America Athletic Conference Doubleheader

Canton, Mo. / Himsl Field

GAME 1

Clarke 0

Culver-Stockton 10

GAME 2

Clarke 2

Culver-Stockton 10

C-SC Wildcats are now (13-9) overall & (9-9) in the Heart

College Volleyball (Men)

Lewis 3

Quincy University 1

QH Hawks Fall To Defeat On The Road By The Scores Of: (16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 16-25)

College Lacrosse

NAIA

Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Game

Saint Louis, Mo. / Spartan Field

Culver-Stockton 0

#8 Missouri Baptist 15

Culver-Stockton is now (4-7) overall and (3-4) in KCAC

