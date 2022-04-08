WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 7) North Shelby Raiders And South Shelby Cardinals Post Wins On The Prep Diamond In “The Show Me State” And The Hannibal Lady Pirates Post Their 7th Win Of The Season On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch
QHS Softball Team Loses Against Geneseo In Western Big 6 Conference Opener
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Baseball
Thursday, April 7, 2022
MSHSAA
Monroe City Panthers 6
North Shelby Raiders 7
NS: Raiders Now (4-2) On The Season
MC: Panthers Falls To (1-3)
Centralia 6
South Shelby 7 (Final/9 Innings)
SSHS: (1-2) Cardinals Win CCC Opener In Shelbina
Bowling Green 24
Mark Twain 2
BG: Bobcats Now (6-0) On The Season
MT: Tigers Fall To (1-3)
Knox County 23
Paris 1
KC: Robert Dooley (4-For-4) / Grand Slam HR / 6 RBI
KC: Kellen Parrish (3-For-3) / 3R / 3-Run HR / 5 RBI
KC: Eagles Now (4-1) On The Season
PHS: Coyotes Fall To (0-5)
Canton 5
Louisiana 1
CHS: Tigers Now (3-2) On The Season
LHS: Bulldogs Slide To (4-14)
IHSA Baseball
Brown County 20
West Central 0 (Final/4 Innings)
BC: Hornets Had 17 Hits vs. The WC Pitching Staff
Pittsfield 7
Payson-Seymour 10
PS: 13 Hits For The Indians Who Scored 3 Runs In The 1st, 4th, & 6th Innings
IHSA Softball
Quincy 6
Geneseo 10
QHS: Blue Devils Will Host Rock Island Saturday
(First Pitch Set For 10:00 AM)
Brown County 15
West Central 0
Griggsville-Perry 4
Triopia 14
MSHSAA Soccer
Fulton 0
Hannibal 8
HHS: Bella Falconer ( 3 Goals / 2 Assists )
Lady Pirates Now (7-3) On The Season
IAHSAA
Soccer
Keokuk 0
Burlington 10
KHS: Chiefs Now (0-2) On The Season
IGHSAU
Keokuk Lady Chiefs 2
Mediapolis 0
KHS: Chiefs Now (1-1) On The Season
Fort Madison 8
Fairfield 1
FMHS Now (1-1)
College Softball
NAIA
Heart of America Athletic Conference Doubleheader
Canton, Mo. / Himsl Field
GAME 1
Clarke 0
Culver-Stockton 10
GAME 2
Clarke 2
Culver-Stockton 10
C-SC Wildcats are now (13-9) overall & (9-9) in the Heart
College Volleyball (Men)
Lewis 3
Quincy University 1
QH Hawks Fall To Defeat On The Road By The Scores Of: (16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 16-25)
College Lacrosse
NAIA
Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Game
Saint Louis, Mo. / Spartan Field
Culver-Stockton 0
#8 Missouri Baptist 15
Culver-Stockton is now (4-7) overall and (3-4) in KCAC
