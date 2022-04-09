2022 Fallen Heroes Walk opens to public, includes more first responders

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - At Culver-Stockton College, fallen officers were remembered, Saturday morning.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to open up to the public as well,” said facilitator and professor Seth McBride.

McBride created “In the Line of Duty” course in 2017, in which his criminal justice students are enrolled in a 12-week course where they read up on case studies of officer-involved shootings and the psychological impacts on law enforcement officials.

Throughout the course, students must reach out to relatives, friends, and co-workers, of the fallen officers and build a relationship with them. In the past, the event was initially designed for law enforcement only.

However, the series branched out to become more inclusive to all line of duty workers such as firefighters or EMTs.

This year, ten criminal justice students were enrolled in the course and at the walk this morning to meet their contacts.

Student Kyle Smith represented Marshfield Fire Dept. fire marshal, Matthew Blankenship, who passed away serving the public. He met late Blankenship’s wife, Amanda, who he had been in contact with remotely, for the first on Saturday morning.

“You’re reaching out to some person you’ve never met before,” Smith said. “Talking about some tragedy that happened in the past.”

Smith walked for almost two hours around the Ellison-Poulton stadium track with Amanda, getting to know her, her family and their struggles.

“What I learned is that he is a big family man and he really loved his kids and wife,” Smith said.

Additionally, the Fallen Heroes walk is open to the public this year, too, in which all proceeds went to two foundations: Supporting Heroes, to financially assist families who have lost relatives while serving in a line of duty and Whose House Our House, a Detroit based organization which bridges the gap between law enforcement and inner-city youth.

“It’s kind of a life course,” McBride said. “It changes them. We’re asking college-aged students to reach out to families that have lost loved ones that they’ve never met in their time and ask questions.”

Smith said this course was humbling for him as he himself looks to serve in a line of duty as an EMT, after he graduates.

“I have a twin and older brother, both who are firefighters,” Smith said.

McBride said they have been fundraising since January, so far having raised $4500. He said the goal is to get to $7000.

