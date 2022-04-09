Bella Ease to move to permanent location on Broadway in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - You will soon only have to go to one place in Quincy to get job searching done, childcare needs met and family support.

Bella Ease, and all of its community outreach services like Quincy Teen Reach and Family Focus, will soon be under one roof.

Program Director Dennis Williams said because of the support of local organizations, and a grant, they now own the 707 Broadway location.

“Will some better services be added to it? Yes, because they can come here and people in the neighborhood can now walk to it instead of being in a different location and they can put the services where the people are,” Williams said.

Blessing Health System President and CEO Maureen Kahn said they’ve partnered with Bella Ease since the 90s.

Friday, Blessing workers helped paint and prepare for the opening.

“And I’m just so pleased for them because they are working with families, and with kids. And they’re helping them find their place making sure they’re off the streets and they’re helping them excel in schools. I just think it’s great work that they do every day here,” Kahn said.

Williams hopes to be open by mid-May.

