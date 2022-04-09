Advertisement

Bella Ease to move to permanent location on Broadway in Quincy

By Charity Bell
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - You will soon only have to go to one place in Quincy to get job searching done, childcare needs met and family support.

Bella Ease, and all of its community outreach services like Quincy Teen Reach and Family Focus, will soon be under one roof.

Program Director Dennis Williams said because of the support of local organizations, and a grant, they now own the 707 Broadway location.

“Will some better services be added to it? Yes, because they can come here and people in the neighborhood can now walk to it instead of being in a different location and they can put the services where the people are,” Williams said.

Blessing Health System President and CEO Maureen Kahn said they’ve partnered with Bella Ease since the 90s.

Friday, Blessing workers helped paint and prepare for the opening.

“And I’m just so pleased for them because they are working with families, and with kids. And they’re helping them find their place making sure they’re off the streets and they’re helping them excel in schools. I just think it’s great work that they do every day here,” Kahn said.

Williams hopes to be open by mid-May.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverfest 2022 moves to Quincy from Fort Madison
901 Lind St.
Fire damages Quincy apartments
Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week

Latest News

Educators in the Tri-States now have a better understanding of how trauma can affect your child...
Chaddock hosts first trauma-informed conference for educators
JDUB
JDUB
More and more people are moving to Quincy and are landing jobs in the area. Great River...
QWRAP to ask for more money to continue
All of Bella Ease's services soon to be under one roof
All of Bella Ease's services soon to be under one roof