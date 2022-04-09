Big River Comic Convention begins in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Big River Comic Convention continues Saturday in Hannibal after what participants called a great start on Friday.

Many people from all over came to indulge in the activities and shop at the booths. There were T-shirts, collectibles, props, and much more available for purchase.

Participant Conner Greg said he traveled from Springfield, Ill., to take part again because last year was so much fun.

“Well, I came here last year, and that was my first time and it was mind blowing,” Greg said. “Although, at the time, I did not have a costume. Even though I couldn’t spend the money to buy a lot of things for the costume to be more in, in the moment, it was important to me. I had to come a second time.”

Many others came to see some of the guest celebrities who are visiting for this year’s convention.

The guest celebrities include Mark Dodson, Michael Beihn, Matt Hughes, and Austin Tindle.

The convention will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for $20.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.