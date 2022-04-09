Advertisement

Chaddock hosts first trauma-informed conference for educators

By Charity Bell
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Educators in the Tri-States now have a better understanding of how trauma can affect your child and how they behave in school.

Chaddock hosted their first in-person trauma-informed conference for educators Friday so your child’s teacher can be better equipped on how to deal with those issues.

The Knowledge Center at Chaddock Executive Director Josh Carlson said the goal is to give teachers the tools they need to use in their classrooms to build better relationships with their students.

“How can we begin to recognize and bring about an awareness of the impact of trauma and how it impacts the student’s brain and their eternal working model of the world and of themselves,” Carlson said.

He said if you missed this year’s event, their next one is scheduled for next year, March 31, 2023 and April 1, 2023.

