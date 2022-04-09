John Wood hosts high school juniors

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the first time since 2019, John Wood Community College held J-DUB day for high school juniors.

John Wood Admissions Director Kristen Ritterbusch says this event is a great opportunity for high school juniors to kick off their college search.

She says more than 300 juniors from Illinois and Missouri had the chance to sit in on a class, explore the campus and get a feel for college life.

Ritterbusch says visiting schools is very important for students to gauge the atmosphere.

“Any time we can get students on campus to see what we have to offer at John Wood, it’s an amazing thing,” Ritterbusch said. “I think sometimes people think they know about John Wood because we’re here and we’re close, but if you haven’t been on campus, it’s really kind of hard to see what all this school has to offer.”

If you are interested in getting more information on John Wood, or the admissions process -- you can call 217-224-6500.

