Quincy approves first slate of rental rehab projects

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy has given approval to the first slate of properties in its rental rehab program.

Community Development Planner Sheri Reller says the city has budgeted $250,000 this year for the program.

She says the council approved 10 of the 12 applicants. Rather than just maintenance, she says the program wants improvement to the rental unit itself.

“Most of them are coming in and doing - stripping them down to the walls, and they are redoing wiring, they are redoing carpeting, they are redoing windows, they’re redoing roofs,” Reller said. “There’s just various different, depending on which actual unit we would be discussing.”

After the documents have been signed, renovations and construction will begin in May and finish in a year.

