QWRAP to ask for more money to continue

QUINCY (WGEM) - More and more people are moving to Adams County and are landing jobs in the area. Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) leaders said it’s all thanks to their Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program (QWRAP).

Now GREDF President and CEO Kyle Moore said they’re working to get city council to approve $250,000 to keep the program going.

Moore said QWRAP started in August and over the last eight months, they have had 62 individuals and families relocate to Quincy from 17 states and Puerto Rico who are now working for 37 employers in the area.

“We’re all fighting the same battle. There are too many open jobs and not enough people to fill them and so this is just one way we can help battle that. I think it has been a great asset for us and one that no other community in our immediate region has,” Moore said.

Moore said they have $10,000 left for this year.

He encourages you to sign up if you’ve just moved to the area or know someone who has, who is currently employed, because the funds are on a first come, first served basis.

Moore said city council will discuss whether or not they will get another $250,000 to continue the program at their next meeting on Monday, April 11.

He said there are some stipulations for the program:

You must relocate here from outside Adams County

Be employed by the same company for at least year, so no job hopping

If you rent, you can get up to $3,500 back

If you pay property taxes, you can get up $5,000 back

If you refer someone to the program, you can get $250

QWRAP APPLICATION

