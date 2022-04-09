Advertisement

Recovery Anonymous celebrates its fourth anniversary

Recovery Anonymous
Recovery Anonymous(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Dozens of people celebrated the fourth anniversary of Recovery Anonymous (RA) on Saturday in Quincy. The 12-step recovery fellowship program, offers a space for people who struggle or have struggled with addiction to find a community and find hope.

Executive Director, Gordon Dobey, said putting on this event is not just a celebration, but to attract potential newcomers who are seeking help or have any questions about RA.

“This is my life now,” Dobey said. “I was involved in drugs and alcohol for many, many years and I’m celebrating a little over five years clean and sober and so this is the way I do things now. And, I’m not ashamed of my mess. (My mess) it’s now my message as we like to say. "

Dobey said anyone is welcome to attend. RA meets five times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7-8 p.m. and weekends from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

