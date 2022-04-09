Advertisement

Robert Thomas scores in overtime, Blues beat Wild 4-3

Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to pull Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 41st goal for Minnesota to move within a goal of tying the Wild season record held by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18). Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton also scored.
St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) is congratulated by Robert Thomas (18) after scoring during...
St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman (46) is congratulated by Robert Thomas (18) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Thursday, March 10, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By WARREN MAYES
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to pull Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 41st goal for Minnesota to move within a goal of tying the Wild season record held by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18). Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton also scored.

Most Read

Riverfest 2022 moves to Quincy from Fort Madison
901 Lind St.
Fire damages Quincy apartments
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Chaddock hosts trauma conference for teachers
Chaddock hosting trauma-informed educator conference
Smile from Myles poster board
Smiles From Myles Toy Drive this weekend

Latest News

Police Car
Joliet officer shoots armed man who fled after traffic stop
Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
McDonald’s workers reach settlement deal over harassment
The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were...
AP source: Chiefs send Hill to Dolphins for draft picks
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou participates in the Skills Competition fastest skater event, part...
Blues take on the Rangers on 4-game losing streak