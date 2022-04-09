Advertisement

Thunderstorms in the forecast

By Brian Inman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After a crisp start to your Saturday we are looking at temperatures that will be warming this weekend. Saturday’s temperatures will run below what is normal only topping out in the mid 50s. We’ve got a whole different story for you on Sunday. Mostly Sunny skies develop Sunday and the wind starts to kick out of the southeast gusting as high as 25 miles per hour. That gusty southerly wind along with a full day of mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to climb to near 70 degrees for a high temperature. The normal daytime high this time of your tops out in the low 60s. Sunday night we have an approaching storm system that will have the potential to develop a few thunderstorms. That will spark the beginning of what It will be an active weather pattern next week with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then to close the show out, Thursday we will have a very windy day.

