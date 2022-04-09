Advertisement

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverfest 2022 moves to Quincy from Fort Madison
901 Lind St.
Fire damages Quincy apartments
Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week

Latest News

Educators in the Tri-States now have a better understanding of how trauma can affect your child...
Chaddock hosts first trauma-informed conference for educators
JDUB
JDUB
You will now only have to go to one place in Quincy to get job searching done, childcare needs...
Bella Ease to move to permanent location on Broadway in Quincy
More and more people are moving to Quincy and are landing jobs in the area. Great River...
QWRAP to ask for more money to continue
All of Bella Ease's services soon to be under one roof
All of Bella Ease's services soon to be under one roof