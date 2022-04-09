Advertisement

Warmer Weather Sunday through Midweek; Unsettled Weather Ahead

Periods of showers and thunderstorms begin overnight Sunday into early Monday morning with strong storms possible
A pattern change will bring breezy, albeit warmer temperatures on Sunday though the pattern will shift to more active weather with the arrival of this system and one on it's heels for midweek.(WGEM)
By Jesse Risley
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After one more cool night with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper-30s to lower-40s (patchy frost is even possible in our northeastern sections, i.e., McDonough and Schuyler counties in IL Sunday morning), southerly winds increasing in speed will bring a warmup to much more springlike temperatures starting Sunday. We can expect to see highs in the low to mid-70s on Sunday, although the southerly winds will be breezy at times, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph which, coupled with relatively drying conditions, may pose a nominal fire risk and thus outdoor burning would be best deferred until a later time.

An approaching area of low pressure will be the next part of a pattern change that brings the threat of showers and isolated thunderstorms to the region overnight Sunday into Monday morning, and some of these could be on the strong to marginally severe side, especially across the southern tier of the Tri-States. This will be followed by periodic chances for more showers and thunderstorms again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with severe weather possible on both of those days. While details are hard to refine at this juncture interested parties may wish to stay tuned to later forecasts as the exact nature of this threat becomes more refined over the next 24-48 hours. Beyond that, yet another cool-down looks likely for Easter weekend.

Stay tuned to WGEM for the latest weather updates.

J. Risley

