74th annual Tri-State Rodeo schedule announced

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Tri-State Rodeo Operating Committee announced the schedule for the 74th annual Tri-State Rodeo on Friday.

The rodeo will take place at 2103 303rd Ave. in Fort Madison, Iowa on Sept. 7 until Sept. 10.

According to the committee there will be four headliners on the Jack Daniel’s Stage this year, which is a switch-up from previous years. This year, for the first time, a headlining musical act will be added to Wednesday night.

Headlining on Wednesday, Sept. 7, is country music artist Aaron Watson. Following his performance, NATU band will be performing in the Bud Light Stockyard.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, rapper, singer, and Florida native, Flo Rida, will be performing. After his performance, NATU band will be performing in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Jordan Davis was announced as the Sept. 9 headliner. Davis is a country music star who sings “Buy Dirt.” Devin Clemons band will be following Davis’ performance in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Grammy nominated country music superstar, Trace Adkin’s, was announced as the Sept. 10 headliner. Following his performance, Devin Clemons band will be performing in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Tickets go on-sale April 15 at 8 a.m. here, or by calling the Tri-State Rode Box Office at 319-372-2550.

