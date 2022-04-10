Advertisement

74th annual Tri-State Rodeo schedule announced

Rodeo
Rodeo(pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Tri-State Rodeo Operating Committee announced the schedule for the 74th annual Tri-State Rodeo on Friday.

The rodeo will take place at 2103 303rd Ave. in Fort Madison, Iowa on Sept. 7 until Sept. 10.

According to the committee there will be four headliners on the Jack Daniel’s Stage this year, which is a switch-up from previous years. This year, for the first time, a headlining musical act will be added to Wednesday night.

Headlining on Wednesday, Sept. 7, is country music artist Aaron Watson. Following his performance, NATU band will be performing in the Bud Light Stockyard.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, rapper, singer, and Florida native, Flo Rida, will be performing. After his performance, NATU band will be performing in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Jordan Davis was announced as the Sept. 9 headliner. Davis is a country music star who sings “Buy Dirt.” Devin Clemons band will be following Davis’ performance in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Grammy nominated country music superstar, Trace Adkin’s, was announced as the Sept. 10 headliner. Following his performance, Devin Clemons band will be performing in the Bud Light Stockyard.

Tickets go on-sale April 15 at 8 a.m. here, or by calling the Tri-State Rode Box Office at 319-372-2550.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Riverfest 2022 moves to Quincy from Fort Madison
You will now only have to go to one place in Quincy to get job searching done, childcare needs...
Bella Ease to move to permanent location on Broadway in Quincy
More and more people are moving to Quincy and are landing jobs in the area. Great River...
QWRAP to ask for more money to continue
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July

Latest News

Road Closed
Portion of 24th Street to close in Quincy
Recovery Anonymous celebrates its fourth anniversary
Recovery Anonymous celebrates its fourth anniversary
Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief
Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief
2022 Fallen Heroes Walk opens to public, includes more first responders
2022 Fallen Heroes Walk opens to public, includes more first responders