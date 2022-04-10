Advertisement

Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief

By Charity Bell
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commission has selected three finalists to move forward in the search process to be Quincy’s next police chief.

Board Chairman Barry Cheyne said the four finalists were selected after a two-month police chief executive search conducted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) and a day-long ILACP assessment conducted Saturday in Quincy.

The board selected three internal candidates and one external candidate. Three candidates were selected from the Quincy Police Department and one retired police officer from the Chicago Police Department was also selected as a candidate.

The QPD officers selected were as follows: Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington, currently Deputy Chief of Operations and a member of the department since October 1999, Deputy Chief Adam Yates, currently Deputy Chief of Administrative Services and a member of the department since September 1999, and, finally, Lieutenant Kathy Schisler, currently Detective Division Commander and a member of the department since March 1997, although she withdrew her offer Saturday night. The CPD officer who was selected is Jonathan Lewin, a 28-year veteran of the CPD, who retired in January 2020 and is currently the Senior Public Safety Advisor, First Responder Network, for the US Department of Commerce.

On April 28, the candidates will conduct a city orientation and working luncheon, and then participate in an evening community forum at Quincy city hall, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The purpose of the community forum is to provide an opportunity for citizens to address any questions, concerns, or comments with the police chief candidates. Citizens can also send questions, concerns, or comments using a survey. The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8HC3T5J and will be active for submissions from April 11 – 20, 2022.

On April 29, the candidates will conduct day-long interviews with a stakeholder group in the morning and then the members of the fire and police commission in the afternoon.

Cheyne anticipates a police chief selection by May 2.

