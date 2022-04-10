Advertisement

Toy donation event brings hundreds together

Smiles From Myles 2022 toy drop-off
Smiles From Myles 2022 toy drop-off(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds gathered to donate toys on Sunday afternoon for kids in select local hospitals and clinics.

The event was sprung from the relatively new and local charity, Smiles from Myles!, a donation cause in memory of six-month old Myles Grant who died in October 2020 from Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocystosis (HLH) a rare condition that affects the immune system.

After Myles was given a mobile toy, donated in the memory of another young boy, the Grants decided to create the “Smiles from Myles!” charity to spread smiles and laughter. Courtney Grant, Myles’ mother, said despite the challenges Myles went through, he always had a smile on his face.

“I think that gave us the strength we needed as parents to get through what we had to go through,” Grant said.

Grant said last year’s toy drive was simply a drop-off event, mainly related to COVID.

“This year we decided to step it up,” Grant said. “Because, our whole idea is to bring smiles to kids. So, hoping that people come out, drop off their donations and then stay for some fun.”

At the event was food, games, an Easter bunny and a train ride.

Also included this year, was a partnership with Toys for Tots which plans to make a large donation of toys to help Smiles from Myles! grow.

“They’re such an amazing couple with what they’re doing,” said Toy’s for Tots Coordinator Jessica Humke.

Humke said within less than an hour more than 50 toys were brought.

“It’s been an amazing turnout because everyone you see walking in has an armful of toys,” Humke said.

Toys for Tots will partner with Smiles from Myles! throughout the year.

Smiles from Myles! accepts donations year-round.

