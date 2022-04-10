Two Macomb properties remain on bidding list

MACOMB (WGEM) - 11 City of Macomb properties now have bids for private investors. Mayor Mike Inman said they placed 13 residentially-zoned properties up for bid last month to move into the private sector.

“A couple of them were for the construction of new homes, so that’s definitely a step in the right direction of those neighborhoods,” Inman said.

The two properties that still await a bid are:

314 W. Chase St.

720 W. Jefferson St.

Inman said the city plans to begin a new bidding process for those two properties eventually.

