Two Macomb properties remain on bidding list
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - 11 City of Macomb properties now have bids for private investors. Mayor Mike Inman said they placed 13 residentially-zoned properties up for bid last month to move into the private sector.
“A couple of them were for the construction of new homes, so that’s definitely a step in the right direction of those neighborhoods,” Inman said.
The two properties that still await a bid are:
- 314 W. Chase St.
- 720 W. Jefferson St.
Inman said the city plans to begin a new bidding process for those two properties eventually.
