Advertisement

Two Macomb properties remain on bidding list

Macomb real estate bids
Macomb real estate bids(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - 11 City of Macomb properties now have bids for private investors. Mayor Mike Inman said they placed 13 residentially-zoned properties up for bid last month to move into the private sector.

“A couple of them were for the construction of new homes, so that’s definitely a step in the right direction of those neighborhoods,” Inman said.

The two properties that still await a bid are:

  • 314 W. Chase St.
  • 720 W. Jefferson St.

Inman said the city plans to begin a new bidding process for those two properties eventually.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Riverfest 2022 moves to Quincy from Fort Madison
You will now only have to go to one place in Quincy to get job searching done, childcare needs...
Bella Ease to move to permanent location on Broadway in Quincy
More and more people are moving to Quincy and are landing jobs in the area. Great River...
QWRAP to ask for more money to continue
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July

Latest News

Smiles From Myles 2022 toy drop-off
Toy donation event brings hundreds together
Road Closed
Portion of 24th Street to close in Quincy
Rodeo
74th annual Tri-State Rodeo schedule announced
Recovery Anonymous celebrates its fourth anniversary
Recovery Anonymous celebrates its fourth anniversary