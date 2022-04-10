Advertisement

Weather Alert Day Declared For Later This Week

Storms will approach the region Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing the chance of severe...
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After a quiet and pleasant weekend, the weather is set to return to a much more active pattern heading into the week. A cold front will swing through the region Sunday evening and overnight, presenting the first chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. Most of the storms should be below severe limits, but a storm or two could become strong with gusty winds and some small hail, especially across the Southern and Eastern Counties. That is why parts of Monroe, Ralls, Pike and Scott counties are under a level 1 of 5 risk for strong thunderstorms (the lowest risk).

The region will see a break from the rain chances Monday evening into Tuesday, but storm chances will return Tuesday night and Wednesday. A much stronger cold front will swing through the region, bringing another round of severe weather to the Midwest. Much of the Tri-States is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather Tuesday night, and the entire region is outlined in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms on Wednesday. That is why Wednesday has been declared a “Weather Alert Day.”

There is still some uncertainty between the models over exactly where the strongest storms will develop both Tuesday and Wednesday. Therefore, make sure to stay alert of the changing weather through the week, and tune in to WGEM News Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the latest forecast updates.

