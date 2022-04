WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 9th, 2022) Fort Madison Boys Soccer Fall In Hard Fought Match With Davenport North; Quincy Blue Devils Baseball Sweep Rival Rock Island In Conference Opener;

PART 1

PART 2

High School Baseball

Western Big 6

Game 1

Rock Island 1

Quincy 6

Final

QHS: Grayson Cook Grand Slam In 5th Inning

Game 2

Rock Island 1

Quincy 7

Final

QHS: Blake Bunch 3-Run Homer

Blue Devils Elevate To 5-4 On The Season And Have Won Their Last Three

IHSA

Quincy Notre Dame 3

Chatham Glenwood 9

Final

Raiders Fall For The First Time This Season

Camp Point Central 4

Pittsfield 6

Final

PITT: Nate Scranton 4-4, 2B (2), 3 RBI’s

Saukees Jump To 10-2 On The Season

MSHSAA

Game 1

Hannibal 4

Kirksville 3

Final

HAN: Aaris Stolte CG, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K

Game 2

Hannibal 5

Knox County 0

Final

HAN: Alex Friday/Evan Harsell 3 H, 8 K (combined)

Pirates Are 5-8 On The Season

Moberly 9

Palmyra 7

Final/8 Innings

Panthers Are 0-7 On The Season

Game 1

La Plata 6

Marion County 0

Final

Game 2

Silex 8

Marion County 7

Final

Mustangs Are 4-2 On The Season

High School Softball

Western Big 6

Game 1

Rock Island 11

Quincy 0

Final

Game 2

Moline 1

Quincy 0

Final

IHSA

Game 1

Quincy Notre Dame 9

O’Fallon 11

Final

QND: Abbey Schreacke 3-Run Home Run

Game 2

Quincy Notre Dame 17

O’Fallon 8

Final

QND: Eryn Cornwell 2-Run Homer

Lady Raiders Are 6-2 On The Season

Lady Tiger Showcase

Beardstown High School: Beardstown, Illinois

3rd Place

Camp Point Central 10

Carrollton 12

Final

High School Soccer

Fort Madison Tourney

Baxter Sports Complex: Fort Madison, Iowa

IHSAA

Game 1

Clear Creek-Amana 0

Fort Madison 3

Final

Game 2

Davenport North 2

Fort Madison 1

FM: Reiburn Turnbull Five Saves

Game 3

Iowa City Liberty 7

Fort Madison 0

Final

Game 4

Mount Pleasant 3

Keokuk 1

Final

Chiefs Are 0-3 On The Season

High School Track & Field

Kiwanis Track Meet

United Township High School: East Moline, Illinois

100M

WINNER: Jettason Rose 10.74 seconds

200m

WINNER: Jettason Rose 22.29 seconds

1600m

4th: Fiker Rosen

3200

3rd: Fiker Rosen

Shot Put

2nd: Lamarrio Rodgers 14.92 Meters

College Baseball

GLVC

Game 1

Quincy University 13

Lewis University 0

Final

Game 2

Quincy University 4

Lewis University 2

Final

HAAC

Game 1

Culver-Stockton 2

William Penn 1

Final

CSC: Andrew Fay 2 HR (7)

Game 2

Culver-Stockton 4

William Penn 5

Final

Wildcats Are 11-21 On The Season

Summit League

Game 1

Western Illinois 3

South Dakota State 4

Final

Game 2

Western Illinois 5

South Dakota State 2

Final

NJCAA

Game 1

Lewis & Clark 9

John Wood 8

Final

Game 2

Lewis & Clark 6

John Wood 4

Final

College Softball

GLVC

Game 1

Quincy University 9

Truman State 0

Final

Game 2

Quincy University 4

Truman State 3

Final

HAAC

Game 1

#11 Central Methodist 12

Culver-Stockton 2

Final

Game 2

#11 Central Methodist 25

Culver-Stockton 2

Final

Summit League

Western Illinois 0

South Dakota State 8

Final

Western Illinois 0

South Dakota State 10

Final

NJCAA

Game 1

John Wood 3

Spoon River 15

Final

Game 2

John Wood 0

Spoon River 9

Final

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 5

Detroit Tigers 2

Final

Cleveland Guardians 0

Kansas City Royals 1

Final

National League

Milwaukee Brewers 0

Chicago Cubs 9

Final

Pittsburgh Pirates 2

St. Louis Cardinals 6

Final

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

