Active weather this week with possible strong/severe storms on Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our day with showers and even some embedded thunderstorms. Those embedded thunderstorms have been producing heavy downpours, lightning and thunder. Thankfully, nothing severe. The rain showers will be fairly widespread in the morning, but then will then taper off to scattered showers for the late morning and afternoon hours. That means a lot of us will start to dry out, but a few spotty showers still around through the afternoon. By this evening, the rain will be gone and the clouds will start to clear out. That will allow us to see some sunshine by sunset. Daytime highs will be near normal for the day, in the low 60s. By tonight, we’ll have mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will shape up partly sunny (a mix of sun and clouds). Winds will be out the southeast and it will be getting windy. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible. These winds will help to draw in warmer air, so it will be warmer with highs in the 70s. We had been looking at the chance of showers or thunderstorms tomorrow, however we are now going with a dry forecast. The reason for this is because we will have a strongly capped environment. This prevents showers/thunderstorms from forming.

We will be focused on Wednesday. A potent cold front will be heading our way. This front will bring us showers and thunderstorms. But the concern is that some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. We will all need to stay Weather Alert that day. The severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center is down below. This will most likely be tweaked a little as we get closer to Wednesday. However, right now most of the Tri-States is shaded in yellow. This is a threat level 2 out of 5. Some are shaded under the orange color, which is a threat level 3 out of 5.

Level 2 and 3 risk for our area. (maxuser | WGEM)

