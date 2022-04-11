Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 10, 2022
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Ralph Mcintire
Emberlee Cunningham
Wendy Penenderghest
Carla Kaelber
Jayce Reel
Devin Schroder
Robin Ideus
Don Amsler
Larry Seals
Kevin Genenbacher
George Goehl
Isla Stansberry
Monique Clay
Marsha Cramsey
Tanner Kindhart
Betty Stevens
Terri Dickerson
ANNIVERSARIES
Cody & Taylor Martin
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.