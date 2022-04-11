Advertisement

Britney Spears says she is pregnant

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears says she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Spears made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she said.

Spears also said she “won’t be going out as much” due to the paparazzi.

She opened up about having “horrible” perinatal depression in the past, and that she plans to practice yoga everyday.

Spears has two sons from a previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board Chairman, Barry Cheyne said the four finalists were selected after a two-month police...
Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Rodeo
74th annual Tri-State Rodeo schedule announced
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 32
Road Closed
Portion of 24th Street to close in Quincy

Latest News

Biden announced a new gun regulation and nominated a former U.S. attorney to lead the ATF....
Biden announces 'ghost guns' regulation
Fatal crash
Man dies after heart attack causes crash
Biden announced action to restrict the manufacture and use of so-called "ghost guns." (CNN, POOL)
Biden aims at ‘ghost gun’ violence with new federal rule
A libel lawsuit was filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks