Central Lee Girls Basketball Hires Lady Hawks Assistant Coach And Quincy University Grad Taylor Hickey

By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After two years of leading the Central Lee girls basketball program, head coach Jay Baldwin will step down.

In two seasons, Baldwin finished 26-18, but improved from 7-6 to a successful 12-4 conference record in the 2021-2022 season. He also notched his 200th career coaching victory with the Lady Hawks

Replacing Baldwin will be assistant coach Taylor Hickey. The Keokuk native and Quincy University girls basketball standout has been a trusting “second in command” under Baldwin for the previous two seasons.

According to Wes McGraw, Central Lee athletic director. Hickey was being groomed to take over the head coaching position.

A press conference to introduce the new head coach will be announced in the next few days

