Colchester school put on lockdown, train tracks shut down over man with a knife

Scene of attempted suicide near railroad tracks
Scene of attempted suicide near railroad tracks(WGEM)
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after what police now believe was an attempted suicide near the railroad tracks in Colchester, Ill.

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout said his deputies and multiple other agencies were called just before 7 a.m. to the BNSF railroad tracks near West Prairie Elementary School.

Petitgout said a man with a knife threatened to harm law enforcement and himself, but authorities were able to get him to surrender before anyone was injured.

Petitgout said the man was taken to McDonough District Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. His identity was not released.

The railroad tracks were shut down and the school was placed on lockdown during the incident, but both resumed regular operations after the man was taken into custody, according to Petitgout.

Responding agencies included the Colchester Police Department, Colchester Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Macomb Police Department and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

