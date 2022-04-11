Hospital Report: April 11, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Donald Lee Hayes, 68, of Warsaw, IL, died April 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Jon Lemon, 76, of Keokuk, IA died April 10, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Creston Arthur, 76, of Keokuk, IA, died April 8 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Carol A. Bolte age 66, of Quincy died on , April 9 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Billy Wayne Bono, 71, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 10 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Brett Baird & Justine Williams of Quincy, IL...girl

Derek H & Martia P Swanson of Quincy, IL...girl

Justin Scott & Jessicca Nixon of Camp Point, IL..boy

Gabriel & Abby Winters of Quincy, IL...boy

Cody & Dakota Kill of Camp Point, IL...girl

Lee & Teri Alberts of Keokuk, IA...boy

Nikki Campbell of La Grange, MO...girl

Ari Harris & Maty Waterkotte of Chicago, IL and Quincy, IL...girl

