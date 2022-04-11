Advertisement

Hospital Report: April 11, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Donald Lee Hayes, 68, of Warsaw, IL, died April 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Jon Lemon, 76, of Keokuk, IA died April 10, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Creston Arthur, 76, of Keokuk, IA, died April 8 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Carol A. Bolte age 66, of Quincy died on , April 9 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Billy Wayne Bono, 71, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 10 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Brett Baird & Justine Williams of Quincy, IL...girl

Derek H & Martia P Swanson of Quincy, IL...girl

Justin Scott & Jessicca Nixon of Camp Point, IL..boy

Gabriel & Abby Winters of Quincy, IL...boy

Cody & Dakota Kill of Camp Point, IL...girl

Lee & Teri Alberts of Keokuk, IA...boy

Nikki Campbell of La Grange, MO...girl

Ari Harris & Maty Waterkotte of Chicago, IL and Quincy, IL...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 9, 2022

Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 8, 2022

Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 8, 2022

Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 8, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 7, 2022

Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 7, 2022

Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 6, 2022

Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 6, 2022

Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 6, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 5, 2022

Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 5, 2022

Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 5, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 4, 2022

Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.