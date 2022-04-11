Hospital Report: April 11, 2022
Deaths:
Donald Lee Hayes, 68, of Warsaw, IL, died April 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.
Jon Lemon, 76, of Keokuk, IA died April 10, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.
Creston Arthur, 76, of Keokuk, IA, died April 8 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.
Carol A. Bolte age 66, of Quincy died on , April 9 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Billy Wayne Bono, 71, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 10 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital reports:
Brett Baird & Justine Williams of Quincy, IL...girl
Derek H & Martia P Swanson of Quincy, IL...girl
Justin Scott & Jessicca Nixon of Camp Point, IL..boy
Gabriel & Abby Winters of Quincy, IL...boy
Cody & Dakota Kill of Camp Point, IL...girl
Lee & Teri Alberts of Keokuk, IA...boy
Nikki Campbell of La Grange, MO...girl
Ari Harris & Maty Waterkotte of Chicago, IL and Quincy, IL...girl
