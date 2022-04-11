IDOT workers urge caution during National Work Zone Awareness Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the weather warming, there will be plenty of workers along regional roads over the next few months.

That is why this week has been designated as the National Work Zone Awareness Week.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), there are thousands of work zone crashes each year, with thousands of people injured and hundreds dying.

IDOT Highway Maintainer Allen Presser says all of that can be avoided as long as people drive carefully.

“We want to make sure we get the word out to the motoring public that they need to be aware too... to slow down in work zones, to make sure that they’re aware of their surroundings,” said Presser.

He said another big problem is distracted driving.

“To put the phone down, please put the phone down that’s a huge one. Just be aware and be safety conscious whenever you go through the work zones,” said Presser.

Presser said road work crews are putting themselves in dangerous conditions working next to vehicles moving 40 or more miles per hour.

He said road workers try their best to maintain efficient and safe traffic flow during road work.

He urged all drivers to have patience when the roads come under construction.

