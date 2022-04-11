Advertisement

IDOT workers urge caution during National Work Zone Awareness Week

This work zone just North of Quincy had a stoplight system instead of construction workers...
This work zone just North of Quincy had a stoplight system instead of construction workers flagging cars to stop and go.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the weather warming, there will be plenty of workers along regional roads over the next few months.

That is why this week has been designated as the National Work Zone Awareness Week.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), there are thousands of work zone crashes each year, with thousands of people injured and hundreds dying.

IDOT Highway Maintainer Allen Presser says all of that can be avoided as long as people drive carefully.

“We want to make sure we get the word out to the motoring public that they need to be aware too... to slow down in work zones, to make sure that they’re aware of their surroundings,” said Presser.

He said another big problem is distracted driving.

“To put the phone down, please put the phone down that’s a huge one. Just be aware and be safety conscious whenever you go through the work zones,” said Presser.

Presser said road work crews are putting themselves in dangerous conditions working next to vehicles moving 40 or more miles per hour.

He said road workers try their best to maintain efficient and safe traffic flow during road work.

He urged all drivers to have patience when the roads come under construction.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board Chairman, Barry Cheyne said the four finalists were selected after a two-month police...
Three finalists selected for new Quincy Police Chief
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Rodeo
74th annual Tri-State Rodeo schedule announced
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 32
Road Closed
Portion of 24th Street to close in Quincy

Latest News

The rack holds a couple pamphlets detailing mental health resources for veterans.
Veteran resources posted at Quincy Town Center
The city of New London, Missouri, is trying to get money to replace dated water pipes and fire...
New London, Missouri, asks for federal money to fix water infrastructure
As students continue to deal with mental health issues lingering from the pandemic, local...
Money coming for students in the Tri-States to deal with mental health effects of COVID
Local pork producers say they take their biosecurity measures very seriously.
Illinois increases funding for state veterinarians to prevent disease
ROE 26 grant
New grant to help address pandemic-related student trauma