Man dies after heart attack causes crash

WAYLAN Mo. (WGEM) - A Zeigler, Illinois, man died after suffering a heart attack that caused him to strike a tree while driving on MO 27 near Wayland, Missouri, Saturday morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert G Kase, 62, was headed southbound when he suffered a heart attack and ran off the road. Kase crossed the median and struck a tree, causing his 2002 Freightliner Cascadia to overturn.

Kase was pronounced dead by the Clark County Coroner at 8:35 a.m.

The incident was investigated by the Clark County Sherriff’s Department, Wayland Fire Department, and Clark County EMS.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.