New grant to help address pandemic-related student trauma

MACOMB (WGEM) - As students continue to deal with mental health issues lingering from the pandemic, local schools said it’s affecting their attendance.

A new $635,000 grant aims to help treat mental health. The first step in using this grant is to change how frequent school absences are handled, which can often involve the student and family appearing in court.

The Regional Office of Education 26 (which serves Hancock, Schuyler, McDonough, and Fulton counties) officials said with this new social-emotional trauma-focused grant, they hope to put less focusing on punishing the student and more on understanding the students’ mental state.

ROE 26 will plan to first use the grant money to hire truancy family support specialists.

Those specialists will be able to intervene to resolve school attendance issues before they get taken to a courtroom. They would undergo special social-emotional training to better understand how trauma can affect a student’s attendance.

“Most truancy programs in the state are very scripted,” said social-emotional coordinator for this new grant program, Kate Mallory. “You know, a child is truant from school, the family gets a letter, and then there’s a court date. It’s very punitive, so this grant will help it be a family support program.”

Mallory said they already have a truancy liaison on board, Cari Collins, who will be one of the first to go through the social-emotional training.

“They’re missing school because of their lives,” Collins said. “There’s so many wounded kids walking around. So, when I heard this was how we were going to do it, I was excited.”

Macomb High School biology and physics teacher Regan Chatterton says a myriad of issues have brought about an uptick in absences including the pandemic, adjustment to in-school learning, and familial circumstances, such as parental unemployment, which is out of the students’ control.

“A lot of students have had stress and anxiety,” Chatterton said. “It definitely is something concerning because it definitely has an impact on how they perform in school.”

He said he would be willing to partake in another portion of the grant program which would provide educators like himself, free social-emotional training that could help better understand the effects trauma has had on students.

“Mental health is something I care about,” Chatterton said.

Mallory said the grant will also train psychologists, social workers, paraprofessionals, parents, and counselors to become socio-emotional learning ambassadors.

She said she hopes to begin training educators in the ROE 26 region in the summer.

