New London in need of $2 million to replace water infrastructure

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of New London, Missouri, is trying to get money to replace dated water pipes and fire hydrants.

New London Water Superintendent Keith Miller said the old water pipes have become a major issue for the fire department and residents. The water pipes have not been replaced since the 1950s, and many fire hydrants don’t even work.

“We have got a lot of fire hydrants that are not operable and need a lot of attention. Flow is not there for fires to get water,” Miller said.

The city applied for $2 million in American Recovery Plan Act money to pay for new water infrastructure, including fire hydrants that are up to the fire department’s standard.

New London Mayor Mary White said the outdated infrastructure causes issues for the whole city. White said the northeast part of New London has the most fire hydrants that do not work.

“A shift in the weather, cold weather to warmer weather, anything like that we have pipe breaks,” White said. “That means water mains. That means you’re shutting off part of the town because you have to repair a water main.”

White said it was a concern for residents at the height of the pandemic as many lost access to water for periods of time.

“It was very very important that people wash their hands,” White said. “How can you do that if you got a water main break?”

White and Miller hope the city gets those ARPA funds, as they say improvements are long overdue.

“A lot of things have changed in 70 years, and we need upgrading,” White said.

The city expects to hear if they got the money in July.

