Nine Illinois fire departments get state equipment grant

By Ryan Hill
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LORAINE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Fire Marshall has awarded nine Tri-State fire departments grants to help them cover certain costs.

Worth up to $26,000, the grants are meant to help departments purchase small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

Two of the departments to get grants were the Ursa and Loraine Fire Protection Districts.

Loraine volunteer firefighter Brent Clair said grants are a vital source of funding for their department. He said their budget can range between $25,000 to $30,000, much of which goes to cover fuel, equipment and insurance costs.

He said the extra $26,000 they are getting will help make sure their 18 firefighters have the equipment they need.

“They are specifically for small equipment, which can be anywhere from turnout gear to radios to SCBAs,” he said. “It’s not really specifically for trucks or anything large per say. This is for the small stuff that fire departments need that kind of fill in the cracks of the budget of what they need every year.”

Clair said they plan to use the money to buy gear like fire jackets, boots, and helmets as some of their gear is about to expire.

The Ursa Fire Protection District got $17,165, money firefighters said will go towards upgrading their radio system.

“The current radios that we have still work, but they are outdated and we are starting to have issues with some of the batteries and so when we respond to a fire call we have to be able to communicate with each other and other departments,” firefighter Scott Dedert said.

Firefighters said they should get the money sometime in the next 120 days.

Here is a full list of the departments receiving the grants.

Adams:

  • Loraine Fire Protection District- $26,000
  • Ursa Fire Protection District- $17,165

McDonough:

  • Industry Fire Protection District- $24,134
  • New Salem Fire Protection District- $23,475

Pike:

  • Baylis Fire Protection District- $23,525
  • Griggsville Fire Department- $25,372
  • Hull-Kinderhook Fire Department- $26,000
  • Spring Creek Fire Protection District- $26,000

Schuyler:

  • Hickory-Kerton Fire Protection District- $18,526

